Newcastle City Blues coach Mitch Knight hailed the display of veteran Anthony Baker but credited his side's all-round performance against Terrigal Avoca Panthers in the men's Black Diamond Cup grand final.
The Blues were still celebrating their first premiership in five years last night after an 82-73 victory over their long-time rivals at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday.
In front of a healthy crowd at their own home ground, City overcame a slow start to lead for majority of the match and held off a late Terrigal fightback to claim their ninth title in the past 20 years.
The win, City's first in a decider since a 2018 victory over the Panthers, avenges two consecutive grand final losses they had to the Central Coast club in 2019-20.
The two sides have played in seven of the past 10 grand finals with City now victorious in four of them.
"We're really happy with how we executed on the day," Knight said.
"We thought they were a bit bigger and probably a little bit slower than us, so we really tried to expose that in regards to how we moved the footy.
"Terrigal are really well structured, so if you fall into how they want to play, they're really hard to get over the top of. We played how we wanted to play for most of the game."
Terrigal had finished this season first and enjoyed the opening week of the finals off, but playing in temperatures exceeding 30 degrees City appeared to benefit from having a break last weekend while the minor premiers contested the prelim.
The Panthers actually scored the opening two goals but City kicked a flurry midway through the first quarter to take a 32-18 advantage at the early break. The intensity lifted again in the second, but City held their lead, albeit reduced slightly to nine points by half-time at 45-34.
The two sides traded goals early in the third but City streaked to a 31-point advantage by the end of the quarter.
Terrigal then got within nine points in the last but it was too little too late.
"We kick the first goal in the last quarter, and then probably shut up shop a little bit too early," Knight said.
"But it was probably more so the guys were knackered.
"Anthony Baker was outstanding. His ability to win the footy and have an influence over four quarters - he came off for a three or four minute spell in the third quarter, but other than that he played the whole game.
"It was an enormous effort, especially in that heat.
"Nick Anderson in our back-line stood really tall, he was massive in a few key moments. Noah MacDonald was really good as well, and Maca O'Malley was really solid in the midfield.
"We had guys step up at different times, and that's what we focused on - having a contribution from everyone involved."
Terrigal were left to rue a missed opportunity, but with a young side after blooding a host of new talent this campaign, they appear well placed to bounce back in 2024.
