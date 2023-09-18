Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Where to next for the Newcastle Knights after breakout season?

By Robert Dillon
September 18 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Knights won their first final since 2013 this season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Knights won their first final since 2013 this season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

KNIGHTS chief executive Philip Gardner says 2023 deserves to be remembered as one of the club's most successful seasons, but he is also adamant that it is only a step towards their ultimate destination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.