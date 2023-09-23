Newcastle Herald
Review

Blanc de Blanc at Spiegeltent: Risque, rude, highly entertaining

By Alex Morris
September 23 2023 - 1:50pm
After three different Blanc De Blanc experiences at Spiegletent in Civic Park since my introduction in April of 2022, I'm starting to notice a trend. A rush of excitement in the hours before, a night that never ends when the show does, and a dull, glowing headache the next morning.

