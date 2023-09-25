A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by a woman in the Hunter at the weekend, police say.
Police said in a statement on Tuesday morning that emergency crews were called to a property at Middle Road, Paxton, at about 5.30pm on Sunday after reports a man had been injured.
Hunter Valley police and NSW ambulance paramedics found a 47-year-old man with a stab wound to his stomach at the scene.
He was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition.
The police statement said investigators have been told the man was injured in an altercation with a 33-year-old woman who was known to him.
The woman was taken to Cessnock police station, where she was charged with reckless grievous bodily harm (DV), and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV).
