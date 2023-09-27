Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

University of Newcastle support a YES vote in upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
September 28 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE University of Newcastle has announced its position to support a YES vote in the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.