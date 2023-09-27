THE University of Newcastle has announced its position to support a YES vote in the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum.
With the largest number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander enrolments than any other university in the country, and a long, proud history of Indigenous education, research and engagement, their stance "fits with the fabric" of the university.
"When the referendum date was announced and even prior to that, the university began a thorough consultation process with stakeholders so staff, students and alumni could understand what role the university plays," UON Pro Vice-Chancellor Indigenous Strategy and Leadership Nathan Towney said.
"It was unanimous that the university should come out in support of the Voice."
The proud Wiradjuri man said their position reflects the university's existing cultural governance, where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people give advice to non Aboriginal leaders.
"We have a board of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island education and research that provides advice to our Vice Chancellor on all things related to Aboriginal education, research and engagement," Mr Towney said.
"Our success is a product of our non Aboriginal leaders listening to our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. We have lived and breathed those types of structures and see the benefits of providing advice and input into what things are going to work for our people," he said.
He also acknowledged that 97 per cent of the non Aboriginal population will decide the referendum.
"It's a real privilege to vote, and we have university students who will be voting for the first time in a referendum which is quite unique," he said.
The university has created a resource to help people make an informed decision and a decision they feel is most comfortable for them, Mr Towney said.
Whatever the outcome on October 14, the university says they will continue to advocate for accountability, transparency and meaningful recognition and representation for First Nations people.
