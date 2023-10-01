The Newcastle Knights NRLW side was greeted by a lively reception when they arrived back to Newcastle after clinching a second straight grand final win.
The team arrived back to NEX in Newcastle West on Sunday night following their incredible come from behind victory over the Gold Coast Titans at Accor Stadium.
The players stepped off the bus to the sound of the iconic "NEW-CAST-LE" chant from fans waiting to congratulate them.
The NRLW champions will be honoured at a civic reception at City Hall on Tuesday, October 3.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the Knights' women have become ambassadors for Newcastle.
"This team has achieved so much in such a short space of time and it's important we acknowledge their continued success," Cr Nelmes said.
