Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Watch

Watch the Knights NRLW side arrive at NEX Newcastle after grand final win

Updated October 2 2023 - 9:18am, first published 8:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Newcastle Knights NRLW side was greeted by a lively reception when they arrived back to Newcastle after clinching a second straight grand final win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.