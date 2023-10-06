Newcastle Herald
Taree Super Track due for completion mid-January

October 6 2023 - 3:00pm
MidCoast mayor Claire Pontin and local member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson with GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay at Taree before work began. Picture supplied
GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay hosted local member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson and MidCoast mayor Claire Pontin at Taree on October 3 to tour the racing facility and detail the works which will be carried out on the state of the art new facility.

