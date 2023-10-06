Taree Super Track due for completion mid-January

GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay hosted local member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson and MidCoast mayor Claire Pontin at Taree on October 3 to tour the racing facility and detail the works which will be carried out on the state of the art new facility.
The tour coincided with confirmation work would commence on the multi-million dollar project, with a completion date set for mid-January. Work commenced on October 5, and the Taree Greyhound Club bid farewell to the grass track venue with their final race meeting the day before.
The new track will be two turns and 474.9m circumference (up from 462m) with the surface changed from grass to sand, increasing the racing capacity of the track and providing a more consistent surface.
Turns will be a larger radii from 52m to 57m, transitions will be added, there will be increased flood resistance.
The track will have three new starts: a 300m, 400m, and 525m. A 300m slipping track will also be added, as will a new semaphore board and winning post, and improvements to kennels and tower.
"To be here today and have Rob walk us through the process and explain how the new facility will look, made the project feel very real," Mrs Thompson said.
"To now know that [the Taree Super Track] will only be a matter of months away before completion is tremendous news for the region. It's extremely exciting to know that a new state of the art facility - and even more significantly, a track which will be among the safest tracks in NSW."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
