Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Daniel Scott visits his homeland: From Old Trafford to the shores of Sussex

By Daniel Scott
October 6 2023 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One week on from my last postcard to Newcastle Herald readers and I am sitting at another stone bench top, this time a lovely country house in Bredbury, on the outskirts of Manchester, in England.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.