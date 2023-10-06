My travails with the English health system continued last week. The scene at Emergency at West Suffolk hospital, a small regional facility, on Monday, were shocking. At least 50 people waiting, and a wait time of up to three hours to be triaged. With my insurers TID (NIB) nearly constantly on my back, and with seemingly no idea or understanding of the situation in England or what it is like travelling as a single parent responsible for two kids, I have had no alternative but to go private to see a GP, get a referral for an X-ray and a "fit-to-fly" letter from them and get an X-ray done, privately.