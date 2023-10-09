Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Rehab question for man who went on crime spree hours after release from jail

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 9 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who committed an armed robbery and car-jacking hours after being released from a Hunter jail will either be admitted to a rehabilitation facility or sentenced in December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.