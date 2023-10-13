Newcastle Herald
Hunterview grassfire: Daniel Jay Tudor fronts Scone court accused of arson

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
October 13 2023
The man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon. File picture

Update:

AN ALLEGED firebug has been released on bail after he was accused of lighting a Hunter blaze just weeks after fronting court for two other arson allegations.

