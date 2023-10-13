AN ALLEGED firebug has been released on bail after he was accused of lighting a Hunter blaze just weeks after fronting court for two other arson allegations.
Daniel Jay Tudor, 23, fronted Scone Local Court this week after he was arrested by detectives.
He was released on strict conditions, including to remain at home in Hunterview, near Singleton, unless with specific people.
Tudor was charged with intentionally causing fire and being reckless as to its spread after emergency services were called to a grassfire on Monterey Circuit at Hunterview just before 4pm on October 3.
Arson squad detectives from the State Crime Command's specialist team launched an investigation under Strike Force Tronto and moved on Tudor on Tuesday afternoon.
He spent the night in custody before facing court on Wednesday.
It came after Tudor fronted court in September in a separate arson case, where he faces two charges of intentionally causing fire and being reckless as to its spread.
Those allegations stem from two fires police allege were sparked by Tudor.
Emergency services were called to a grassfire at Rose Point Park in Singleton on August 11, and the next day, they were called to a blaze at Glenridding.
Tudor was charged about 90 minutes after the second fire broke out.
The two arson cases were adjourned to Singleton Local Court later this month.
Strike Force Tronto investigations continue and anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
