NEWCASTLE Jets midfielder Cassidy Davis has longed to play in an F3 derby.
On Saturday, not only will Davis take on arch rivals Central Coast for the first time, she will lead the Jets into battle.
Davis was named captain of the women's side and Brandon Wilson was anointed men's skipper at the Jets' season launch at Modus Merewether on Wednesday night.
It is the second straight year, Davis has worn the armband. She has also shared the leadership role in previous seasons.
"It's nice that the girls trust me and believe that I can do the leadership role," Davis said. "We have a whole new team. The main thing has been trying to get everyone together. On the pitch stuff will happen. Off the pitch, I have been trying to make sure all the new girls feel comfortable in a new city or country. If they are happy and safe off the field, that will show on the field."
Davis has played a record 129 consecutive games for the Jets since making her debut in 2013.
The Mariners return to the league this season for the first time since 2010.
"Having a derby like the men do is really going to motivate us," Davis said. "I have watched the men play the derby and been envious. You couldn't pick a better day than round one. Everyone is pumped."
O'Neill was one of three co-captains last season alongside Carl Jenkinson and Matt Jurman, who is now at Macarthur.
The season before, the midfielder led his hometown club Perth.
"I don't think anyone in sporting environment goes out looking to become captain. I am obviously very proud," said O'Neill, who will miss the season opener against Perth after receiving two yellow cards in the Australia Cup loss to the Roar.
"I feel a part of Newcastle. To be in this position to lead Newcastle out now, I feel like I get them. Hopefully they get me."
Neither the Jets men or women have made the finals since 2017-18.
"The only thing we can focus on is winning football games. Everything else will come on the back of that," O'Neill said.
"The biggest thing [coach] Rob [Stanton] has stressed - yes we play good football - is how do we actually win the game we are playing. This pre-season has been huge thing for us on that front."
Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said at the launch that he "absolutely' expected the men's and women's team to challenge for the a place in the finals.
Likewise, he is confident football would grow on the back of the success of the FIFA women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
He said Jets said about 7500 members, three weeks out from the first home game - a double-header against Western Sydney on November 3.
