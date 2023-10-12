Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

It's time to rethink who holds sway in the decision-making process regarding the balance between development and conservation

By Stephen Barr
October 13 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
505 Minmi Road, Fletcher
505 Minmi Road, Fletcher

Recent headlines detailing the shrinking vacancy rates for rental properties across the nation are a stark reminder of the prevailing housing crisis. Simultaneously, reports of soaring house prices highlight the dire shortage of housing supply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.