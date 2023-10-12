Here in the Hunter, where will these houses be located? According to the Hunter Regional Plan, published in December 2022, within Greater Newcastle, 80 per cent of this will be located where there is existing development (infill) while 20 per cent where no development currently exists (green field). In total Greater Newcastle needs to deliver, 4350 dwellings every year to meet the expected demand, of which 20 per cent or 870 dwellings every year need to be delivered in greenfield areas. Generally, detached housing is delivered in greenfield areas. While the strategy recommends 870 dwellings, which is 20 per cent of future dwellings, the demand is likely to be far stronger, given that detached housing currently makes up 69 per cent of existing dwellings. In other words, Novocastrians still like their backyards.