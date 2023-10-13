The reputed Royal Czech Ballet is rolling into town and performing an all-ages show of the fairytale classic Sleeping Beauty at the Civic Theatre on October 29. The Nutcracker by Ballet International Gala is also on at the Civic on December 19. The Wiggles are bringing their Wiggly Big Day Out tour to the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on December 13. From local companies, there's Puffs by The Young People's Theatre in Hamilton (November 30-December 4) and Wowfest by Hunter Drama at the Civic Theatre and Cessnock Performing Arts Centre (November 30-December 10).