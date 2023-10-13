One for dog lovers and their four-legged friends, Street Paws Newcastle is on at The Station on October 21 from 10am to 2pm. A festival of all things pooch, expect pet-related stalls, food trucks and a competition for the Best Rescue, Old Timer, and Cutest Pooch in attendance.
Got an art-loving little one? Sign them up for a free art class at a gallery. Lake Mac's Museum of Art and Culture hosts ARTSPACE free family artmaking classes every Sunday morning (until December 10), as does Maitland Regional Art Gallery (MRAG) . The Lock-Up in Newcastle runs free all-ages contemporary art workshops for children on Saturdays until December 16, bookings essential. (lakemac.com.au, mrag.org.au, thelockup.org.au)
Get out your rainbows and join the LGBTIQA+ community in celebrating Newcastle Pride's family-friendly Fair Day on Saturday, October 21. Held at Gregson Park from 11am to 7pm, there'll be fabulous live music, market stalls, drag shows, performance art, and food, retail and community stalls aplenty.
Held on Sunday, October 22, the Fernleigh 15 is a 15km running event held on the picturesque Fernleigh track stretching from Newcastle to Lake Macquarie. There's also the Fernleigh 1500, a fun 1.5km event designed for kids aged five to 17.
The IF Maitland Indie Writers and Arts Festival includes a special free Junior Indie Festival Funday (JIFF) for kids on Sunday, October 22, from 10am to 3pm, at Maitland Art Gallery's green space. The program includes creative writing and drawing workshops, games, stories, entertainment, and a kids' book launch.
The reputed Royal Czech Ballet is rolling into town and performing an all-ages show of the fairytale classic Sleeping Beauty at the Civic Theatre on October 29. The Nutcracker by Ballet International Gala is also on at the Civic on December 19. The Wiggles are bringing their Wiggly Big Day Out tour to the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on December 13. From local companies, there's Puffs by The Young People's Theatre in Hamilton (November 30-December 4) and Wowfest by Hunter Drama at the Civic Theatre and Cessnock Performing Arts Centre (November 30-December 10).
Head to Newcastle Museum for an exhibition the kids will love - candid funny photos of animals. Showing until October 29, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Exhibition features a curated selection of images drawn from its finalists' archive, which dates back to 2015.
The special relationship that grandparents and older friends and family play in the lives of children is celebrated as part of National Children's Week. This year's theme is "children have the right to relax, play and take part in activities they enjoy". Celebrate Grandparents' Day with a puppet show and afternoon tea at Charlestown Library on Friday, October 27, or at a special event at MAC Lake Macquarie on Sunday, October 29, with face painting, games, trishaw bike rides and children's entertainment.
Get dressed in your scary best for the Spooky Halloween Spectacular at the old Maitland Gaol. This family-friendly event at the 150-year-old former maximum-security prison will run from 5pm to 9pm on October 31 and include a monster mash disco, a fancy-dress parade with prizes, a trick-or-treat experience, and access to the gaol and grounds.
Get into the Christmas spirit early with a visit to the Hunter Valley Garden's Christmas Lights Spectacular. Opening on November 3, take in the colourful, themed light displays created with more than 4 million lights.
Wander the stalls, see some live entertainment, and grab a bite to eat at one of Newcastle's many wonderful markets. Coming up is the Hunter Arts Network's annual Art Bazaar on Sunday, November 19 at Lambton Park; The Olive Tree Market at Civic Park on November 4 and 18; and Homegrown Markets at Speers Point Park (first and third Sunday of the month) and The Station (every second Saturday of the month).
Head to Wallsend Library for a special Sharing Culture Storytime session on November 4 and December 2. Led by Uncle Amos Simon from Muurung Marai, these 45-minute free, all-ages events explore Awabakal and Gathang language and culture through song, dance, music and puppetry.
Presented by EcoNetworks Port Stephens and Homegrown Markets, check out the inaugural Port Stephens Sustainable Living Festival at Medowie on Saturday, November 4, 9am to 2pm. This soon-to-be annual community event celebrates all things sustainable, local and eco-conscious, and will feature live music and entertainment, a farmers' market, a kids' zone, a vintage market, street food, activities, workshops and demonstrations for all ages.
Head to McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, November 11 for a big energy round two of the Fox Australian Supercross Championships. It's an all-ages event featuring supercross racing and freestyle motocross stunts, plus live entertainment, fireworks and more.
Get the family together to shop for, or sell, pre-loved stuff as part of this year's Garage Sale Trail. Held over two weekends in November (11-12 and 18-19), some 300,000 Australians took part in the 15,000-plus garage sales held nationally as part of this free event last year.
Celebrate our city's diverse community at the Mayfield Multicultural Day. Happening Saturday, November 11 at the Mayfield Mosque, there'll be delicious multicultural food, displays, and market stalls to enjoy.
Aviation fans will love the Newcastle Williamtown Air Show over the weekend of November 18 and 19. The free event on Saturday will see Air Force jets do flying displays and flypasts around Nobby's Beach and Hunter River Foreshore Park, while Sunday offers a behind-the-scenes look at the RAAF Base Williamtown with an open day featuring ground displays and military capabilities from the aviation sector and Australian Defence Force. Tickets $10 each/free for kids under six.
Grab some popcorn or choc tops and head to the movies to catch a classic family flick. To mark the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros, Event Cinema at Kotara is screening The Goonies on November 20, and Elf on December 9 and 11.
Head to Connolly Park in Carrington on Sunday, December 3, for the 46th annual Bikers for Kids Newcastle Toy Run and Family Day. About 10,000 motorbikes - with Santa's sleigh up front - will make their way from Stockton to Carrington in a colourful display of costumes and gifts. A free event, the Family Day will feature face painting, market stalls, rides and food trucks. All donated toys will support the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal.
Stretching 27km from Tomaree Head to Birubi Point, the stunning Tomaree Coastal Walk in Port Stephens opened in September. Take in beautiful forests, tranquil beaches, volcanic landscapes and spectacular views as you retrace ancient routes used by Traditional Owners the Worimi People. Choose a shorter walk or stay in a nearby town and complete it over a few days.
This early festive bash in the bush - Dashville Christmas Weekender - is on from December 8 to 10 at Lower Belford. It will bring together live music, a market day, a car boot sale, kids' activities, picnics, portraits and a visit from Santa. It's free during the day and ticketed by night.
Head to Speers Point Park on Sunday, December 10, 5pm to 9pm, for an early Carols by Candlelight. This free event will feature live entertainment on the main stage, roving performances, food trucks and, of course, a visit from Santa.
Head to Newcastle Museum for Story Explorers on the first Wednesday of the month during the school term (November 1 and December 6). Aimed at children aged three to five years old, each free session looks at different items in the museum's collection, with related stories and activities.
Stroll through lavender fields at Hunter Lavender Farm in Broke (from December 9) and pick sunflowers at The Bloom Barn in Peats Ridge (from December 26).
End the working week with Friday Chill in Pacific Park. Hosted by Soul Hub, this free, family-friendly event will be held every Friday from January 5, 2024, through to February 23. Pack a picnic and enjoy music from local artists as well as kids' activities and performers from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Food trucks will also be on-site, with more dining options available down the road at The Station at Friday Night Feast (every second Friday of the month) from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.
