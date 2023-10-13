Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
What's on

25 energising activities to check out in Newcastle and the Hunter

By Lisa Cugnetto
October 13 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tomaree Coastal Walk in Port Stephens stretches from Tomaree Head to Birubi Point.
The Tomaree Coastal Walk in Port Stephens stretches from Tomaree Head to Birubi Point.

Street Paws Festival

One for dog lovers and their four-legged friends, Street Paws Newcastle is on at The Station on October 21 from 10am to 2pm. A festival of all things pooch, expect pet-related stalls, food trucks and a competition for the Best Rescue, Old Timer, and Cutest Pooch in attendance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.