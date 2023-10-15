"The question of statutory interpretation on which this case turns is whether the admixture rule applies such that a reference to a prohibited drug includes a reference to a plant or fungus of which that prohibited drug is a natural constituent," Mr Pettit said in written submissions. "More specifically, it depends on whether the phrase "preparation, admixture, extract or other substance...of the prohibited drug" within the admixture rule should be construed to capture plants or fungi of which a prohibited drug is a natural constituent. The applicant's critical submission is that the phrase "or other substance" in the admixture rule is limited by its purpose, and surrounding statutory text and context, such that it can only apply to substances which are created, altered, or combined by human intervention so as to contain the prohibited drug. As such, the phrase cannot contemplate plants or fungi of which a prohibited drug is a natural constituent."

