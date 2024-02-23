Newcastle Herald brings you live updates from breaking news incidents, traffic and travel from across Newcastle, the Hunter Region and beyond. Stay up-to-date with what's going on as the day progresses.
What's making news today? Police have confirmed a white van alleged to have been used to transport and dispose of the bodies of missing TV star Jesse Baird and Luke Davies was seen in Newcastle overnight, the Screaming Jets have honoured 'lovable rogue' Paul Woseen and three men are behind bars charged with 96 offences after Lake Macquarie raids.
Note: The blog may take a moment to load.
If you have any feedback about the blog please email news@newcastleherald.com.au
Or you can join the conversation in the comment section below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to support us and ensure you get the best local news, on your preferred platform or device, first:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.