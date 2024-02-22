Newcastle Herald brings you live updates from breaking news incidents, traffic and travel from across Newcastle, the Hunter Region and beyond. Stay up-to-date with what's going on as the day progresses.
What's making news today? The NSW government's bus industry taskforce has recommended increased funding for better services along four key routes in the Hunter, meanwhile buses are replacing trains between Newcastle and Sydney as fans prepare to head south to see Taylor Swift, and a street garden gets reprieve from the city council.
