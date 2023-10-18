DETECTIVES are urging residents to lock up and be vigilant amid a crackdown on opportunistic crime.
Police from the Central Coast said several people had been charged with break-ins and car thefts in the past few weeks, while officers in the Hunter have also made property crime arrests.
Two teenagers, aged 19 and 14, were arrested on Tuesday after police responded to reports several "performance vehicles" had been stolen from Central Coast suburbs.
Extensive investigations led police to home in on the two teenagers at Umina Beach about 10.30am.
The 19-year-old man faces 24 charges, including six counts of aggravated break-and-enter and four counts of stealing a motor vehicle.
The younger boy was allegedly on bail and was charged with breaking in, stealing a car, driving a car taken without consent, and driving without ever having had a licence.
Both teenagers were refused bail by police and spent the night in custody before fronting court on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Newcastle police zeroed in on a man amid an investigation into a spate of thefts from cars in Merewether in the early hours of Sunday.
A 47-year-old Thornton man was charged in connection with the reports of stealing.
Police said the man was refused bail in Newcastle Local Court and will remain behind bars until his case is next mentioned in November.
The arrests came as Brisbane Water police crime manager Detective Inspector Paul Laksa issued a plea for the public to be careful.
He said thefts and break-ins were often "opportunistic", where criminals would target homes and cars that appeared to have poor security.
"Whether you're out for five minutes or away for a week, you need to secure your home and cars to ensure you're not providing criminals with an easy target," he said.
"Many of these offences have been committed at dwellings where the house has been left unlocked or access to keys for the vehicle has been readily available.
"An unlocked door of a home or car full of valuables could attract unwelcome attention, so make sure both remain locked and secured at all times."
He said people should also lock up their cars, take valuables with them, or if that's impossible, lock them in the boot.
He warned the glovebox was the first place thieves would look to loot.
"Finally, make sure your keys are secure and never leave a spare set in your vehicle," he said.
Anyone who notices suspicious activity should report it to police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.