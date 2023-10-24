A woman allegedly recorded on a triple zero call threatening to slit a person's throat has had her charges upgraded.
Toronto Local Court heard on Tuesday that Bianca Jane Taylor was facing "strictly indictable" charges after initially facing counts of intimidation and common assault.
According to court documents, the 28-year-old is now also facing one count each of being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and aggravated entry to a dwelling while armed.
She remains in custody and will face Newcastle Local Court on December 20.
When the trio returned to the neighbours' house, they discovered a mobile phone belonging to one of the men had gone missing.
The court heard earlier this month that Ms Taylor briefly left the premises before she allegedly returned with a tomahawk.
IN THE NEWS
One of the residents secretly dialled triple zero - the call allegedly recorded Ms Taylor saying "I'll slit your throat".
Police raced to the scene and found Ms Taylor on the street nearby, still armed.
She allegedly told officers she had the weapon for protection.
Ms Taylor was sentenced to a Community Correction Order earlier this year for making threats with a large knife.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.