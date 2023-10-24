Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bianca Jane Taylor faces upgraded charges over alleged tomahawk threat at Glendale

By Nick Bielby
October 25 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman allegedly recorded on a triple zero call threatening to slit a person's throat has had her charges upgraded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.