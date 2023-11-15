Parry St Garage knows its audience, and that's one of the secrets to its success. Many restaurants and bars have come and gone since it opened in Newcastle West eight years ago.
"The same owners still run the venue, including Marc Allardice and Ryan Baird, who is also executive chef," a spokeswoman said.
"Our menu is quite simple but has definite universal appeal. It hasn't changed a lot over the years. We have stuck with our classics that are a modern twist on the Italian classics that everyone loves.
"There are changes to menu offerings and seasonal alterations all year in both the pasta and small plate offerings as well as the wood-fired pizzas. One thing that has changed over the years is the rise of the vegan diner, and we do have quite a lot of options on the menu that are vegan friendly, or can easily be altered for our growing vegan customer base."
Popular dishes include the lamb pappardelle, prosciutto wood-fired pizza and the sweet potato gnocchi.
"Parry St Garage is a neighbourhood eatery that appeals to families and locals in the area," she continued.
"Our daily specials are a hit that run from 5pm to 6pm and include half-price pizzas, $7 Australian tap beer, $7 glasses of house wine and $7 house spirits. We find majority of our customers are coming for a night out.
"Half price pizzas every day along with the drink's specials are a fan favourite for sure.
"We're also located across the road from the Union Street netball courts and the No. 1 Sports Ground, so there are guests who join us after the day's sporting games or their training and they're looking for some delicious, filling Italian food.
"We also have the option to order dinner online for pick-up and this gives you 20 per cent off. This is a great option for those who are picking up dinner on their way home from work, or having some people over for delicious Parry St pizzas."
The $22 cocktail menu is extensive and ever-changing, offering a "blend of classics and Italian-inspired cocktails that have a fun twist to the classics". Also, there's a DJ spinning tunes from 6pm to 9pm every Friday and Saturday night.
"We're open seven days per week for dinner from 5pm and, with the fantastic style and scale of our industrial venue, we really do have the luxury of space," she said.
"This means we can cater to large group bookings, both in the restaurant as well as the bar where the fireplace is. We're also family friendly with highchairs available as well as a variety of seating; from comfortable lounges in front of the fire, higher bar tables and low seating throughout the restaurant and bar, as well as high tables along the expansive windows and more intimate paired seating along the Carrera marble bar.
"W do have kids' options on the menu, but Italian foods are made to share! Ordering a selection of the wood-fired pizzas, some starters, a couple of pastas and salad or two and having them served down the centre of the table means that we have something to please everyone.
"Then, the kids can have their own choice of gelato or sorbet, while the adults enjoy a coffee and dessert- like our tiramisu, or cannoli. There literally is something for everyone."
Hamilton's Beaumont Street has welcomed a new cafe: Bowie. It's a labour of love for a lovely couple, Kahlea and Jack Scheeren, who also own Talulah at The Junction.
I attended the "soft opening" on Tuesday and the eggs benedict is the best I've tasted - ever - with confit pork, pickled Pink Lady apple, fennel and apple cider hollandaise. A clever balance of flavours. I was told by the chef Bowie sources its bacon and pork from Darby Street Meats. The bacon I stole from my partner's plate was also amazing - full of flavour.
Bowie officially opens today (Monday to Friday, 7am to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday, 7.30am to 3.30pm) and is serving breakfast, brunch and lunch with a twist. For example, the Dippy Eggs come with Avruga caviar, brioche soldiers, and garlic and chive butter. Subtle, but clever.
At last weekend's ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards the Hunter Valley's First Creek Wines came home with three awards. Their 2022 Single Vineyard Will's Hill Road Chardonnay won Best Chardonnay, Best White Wine in show and NSW Wine of the Year. The wine was made by three-time Hunter Valley Winemaker of the Year Liz Silkman, and will be released in December, RRP $75.
Other 2023 Hunter Valley trophy winners included the Brokenwood 2017 ILR Reserve Semillon (NSW DPI Trophy for Best Semillon) and the Bimbadgen 2023 Growers Vermentino (Gulbali Institute Trophy for Best Other White Varietal).
The Levee's Riverlink Building lost Coquun this year but has secured a new tenant: Acacia Dining. It will be a collaboration between MasterChef alumni and Cakeboi owner, Reece Hignell, and Maitland resident and former head chef at Foghorn Brewery, Tori Tokpah.
The Doughheads "Pump Up The Jam" doughnut has inspired the brewers at Modus, who have come up with the DoughHeads X Modus "Pump Up The Jam" Jam Donut Pastry Sour. It's available now on tap and in the fridge at Modus Merewether. Also, Doughheads' Christmas Packs look amazing. Twelve mini doughnuts in three new flavours: Chai Gingerbread; Weis Pavlova and Baileys Rumball.
Luke Tilse and the team at Carrington's Young Street Hotel are launching a new budget-friendly menu this week.
Mad Mex has launched a new menu item, the Chicken Al Pastor: freshly grilled chicken with an al pastor marinade and juicy pineapple.
The new Station Bar will feature at regular Summer Sessions at The Station Newcastle this summer. The first event is on Friday, November 17, 4.30pm to 8.30pm, and will feature street eats, live music, and fun games for the kids.
Blue Kahunas is celebrating its fifth anniversary this week (November 15 to 19). Details on their socials.
Mr Potato is opening a shop on Darby Street in Newcastle "before Christmas". Mr Potato opened at Charlestown Square in July.
Farrar & Sons Bakehouse in Mayfield are raising money for men's mental health on Friday, November 17 - all proceeds from certain products sold will be donated to the Movember Charity.
The Falcon Restaurant at Newcastle East, in partnership with Archie Rose, is donating $2 from every Bush Baby cocktail sold to Wires Wildfire Rescue.
Lake Macquarie City Council are looking for a food vendor keen to lease a new kiosk on the Fernleigh Awabakal Shared Track at Belmont. Applications close at 3pm on Friday, December 15.
Betty's Burgers have a $19 lobster roll on the menu for a limited time.
Hunter Lavender Farm is re-opening to the public in December and offering, among other activities, gelato, honey and cocktail tastings.
Fernleigh Cafe's Big Micks Works burger ($18) is worth a cycle to Adamstown.
