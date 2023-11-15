Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Hand of death' Kevin James Pettiford killed homeless men, slashed throat of Cessnock inmate

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated November 15 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock jail, where Kevin James Pettiford is accused of cutting the throat of another inmate. Picture: by Max Mason-Hubers
Cessnock jail, where Kevin James Pettiford is accused of cutting the throat of another inmate. Picture: by Max Mason-Hubers

LAUGHING maniacally from behind a cell door somewhere deep inside Goulburn Correctional Centre, aspiring serial killer Kevin Pettiford told a police officer he had slashed a prison guard for a "bit of fun" and she would be seeing him again soon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.