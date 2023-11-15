Region has all elements needed to boost national medtech ambitions

Awareness of the Hunter Central Coast as a genuine contributor in Australia's healthtech sector is growing. To this end, today we've released awareness raising materials that highlight the region's strengths as a location for healthtech and insights about its existing health and medtech companies. Together with a new video, Region Ready: HealthTech produced in partnership with Out of the Square Media, our HealthTech Investment Prospectus outlines a strong case for the Hunter Central Coast having all the elements needed to contribute to advancements in health.