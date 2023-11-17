Newcastle Herald
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Local Government

City of Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes elected treasurer of Local Government NSW

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
November 17 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes. Picture supplied
City of Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes. Picture supplied

TWO years after City of Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes joined the lead advocacy body for the state's 128 councils, she has taken on a senior executive role as treasurer - elected 242 votes to 145 at this week's Local Government NSW (LGNSW) conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.