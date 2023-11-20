ROADS in Broke are getting an upgrade after record flood and wet weather damage last year.
Almost $2 million worth of work will be undertaken on Broke road and local streets including Rogers Street, Howe Street, Cochrane Street, Nelson Street, Archer Street, Milbrodale Road.
Each street will remain open during the repair works but will have traffic control, including lights, in place. Works are expected to be completed in February 2024, weather permitting.
Council's acting director for infrastructure and planning services Kate Hardy said it was great to kickstart works on another two 'big ticket' items in council's flood recovery works program.
"The much-needed repairs to road surface throughout the Broke village and to the main road connecting Broke village to Singleton will deliver a better, safer and more comfortable connection for our residents and visitors," Ms Hardy said.
"These two projects build on work we have completed this year to restore Broke Road where the culvert was washed away and the work currently underway to repair and install new culverts at The Inlet Road in Bulga," she said
The first work started on Monday November 20 and includes an $800,000 upgrade to a section of Broke Road at Mount Thorley. Civil contractor KCE has been awarded the tenders to complete all the work.
The work, funded through the NSW Government's Resources for Regions program, will include heavy patching, widening, drainage improvement and surface repairs to a 300-metre section of the road.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.