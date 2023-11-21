Gooch one of four Jets named in Young Matildas squad

TWO days after scoring her first A-League Women's goal, Lara Gooch has been rewarded with selection in the Young Matildas squad.
Gooch, who combined with Matildas star Emily van Egmond for both of Newcastle's goals in the 3-2 loss to Melbourne City on Sunday, was one of four Jets players named in the national under-20s squad for a two-match series against China next month.
Forwards Claudia Cicco and Milan Hammond, and defender Zoe Karipidis, are also in the 24-player squad.
Gooch and Karipidis missed the most recent Young Matildas camp because they were finishing the Higher School Certificate.
"I'm really honoured and humbled to be selected," Gooch said.
"I've been out of the national camps for a little bit now, so ... it will be good to meet some of the girls, because I haven't played with some of them, and it's good to have some of my teammates in there."
The Young Matildas face China in the city of Xiamen on December 3 and 6.
Meanwhile, scans have confirmed Matildas striker Holly McNamara tore an anterior cruciate ligament scoring the match-winner for City.
It's the third ACL tear the 20-year-old has suffered in five years.
