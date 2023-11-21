Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Gooch one of four Jets named in Young Matildas squad

By Max McKinney
November 21 2023 - 7:30pm
Lara Gooch, left, celebrates with Emily van Egmond on Sunday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
TWO days after scoring her first A-League Women's goal, Lara Gooch has been rewarded with selection in the Young Matildas squad.

