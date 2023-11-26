Americana star Charley Crockett's wild journey to stay true to his music

"But as I've been able to endure all the changes, and the 'flavour of the week', and the different trends and popularities, kind of in being left to my own devices, I've been able to develop my sound and put out a lot of records," he says. "Not because I had a grand scheme to release all these records, but because kind of by virtue of being misunderstood I was left alone to develop, which I think is something that is not happening very much in this country in the business anymore."

