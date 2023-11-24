Newcastle Herald
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Breakout star Max Jackson rises to the top of country music world

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
November 24 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carrington's Max Jackson has had a golden week, earning award nominations and becoming Tamworth festival ambassador. Picture supplied
Carrington's Max Jackson has had a golden week, earning award nominations and becoming Tamworth festival ambassador. Picture supplied

THE music business is riddled with peaks and troughs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.