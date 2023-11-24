Newcastle Herald
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Jets aiming to outgun Canberra

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
November 24 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets rising talent Lara Gooch proved a handful against Melbourne City last weekend. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Jets rising talent Lara Gooch proved a handful against Melbourne City last weekend. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Newcastle Jets rising talent Lara Gooch proved a handful against Melbourne City last weekend. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Newcastle Jets rising talent Lara Gooch proved a handful against Melbourne City last weekend. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Gary van Egmond knows full well the dangers that lie ahead in Canberra's strikeforce on Sunday, but the Newcastle Jets coach hopes to have extra attackers in his own arsenal for the round-six match-up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.