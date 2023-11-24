Newcastle Jets aiming to outgun Canberra

Gary van Egmond knows full well the dangers that lie ahead in Canberra's strikeforce on Sunday, but the Newcastle Jets coach hopes to have extra attackers in his own arsenal for the round-six match-up.
Canberra have scored seven goals in just three outings of a disrupted start to their 2023-24 A-League campaign.
Sparking their attack is the competition's most prolific scorer Michelle Heyman.
"They've got plenty of threats," van Egmond said.
"But we've got some of our own, so we'll have to trouble them a bit and see how we can disrupt them and ensure that we keep our goal in tact."
The Jets have been boosted by the inclusion of Emily van Egmond on a four-game guest stint and the Matildas midfielder formed a lethal combination with young Jets forward Lara Gooch in Newcastle's 3-2 loss to unbeaten leaders Melbourne City last weekend.
The pair combined for both Jets goals, scoring one each.
A further boost would be the return of striker Melina Ayres after missing the past three matches with a hip issue.
"Mel is making good progress but we'll have to wait and see because she's been out for quite some time, so if anything she'll be an impact player," the Newcastle Jets coach said ahead of training on Friday.
The Philippines striker Sarina Bolden has been training with the Jets but is yet to receive the paperwork to play.
"We've just got to see if we can get Sarina through from a visa perspective," van Egmond said.
"She's been training and working hard, so we'll wait and see. She brings a lot of enthusiasm. She's a talker. She's a winner, and in that front third area is someone who is going to score consistently."
Canberra have posted just one point, from an opening round 4-4 draw against Adelaide, while the Jets are on four after beating Central Coast in their first fixture then drawing with Western Sydney in round three.
"They're probably not in the position they want to be in," van Egmond said.
"We're a little bit similar as well. As much as we say it's a long season, we're five games into it now so teams have to start to pick up points to make sure that they stay in the mix and it will be a tough game.
"It's opportunity for us to get back to winning ways ... Last week was something to build on, no doubt, but now we have to ensure that we take something away from these games."
