Police allege man sexually assaulted woman before she escaped and ran

A MAN in his 20s has been arrested and charged after police allege he followed an 18-year-old woman and sexually assaulted her before she was able to escape and run home.
Hunter Valley Police District officers were called to Waverly Street at Scone about 12:50am on Sunday after reports a woman had been assaulted.
Police were told the young woman had been followed and assaulted by a man before she was able to flee the scene and run home.
After an extensive investigation, a search warrant was executed at a home on St Aubins Street at Scone about midday today.
During the search, investigators seized several items for forensic analysis.
A 26-year-old man was arrested and taken to Muswellbrook Police Station where he was charged with sexual touching; common assault; choking and intimidation.
He was refused bail and will appear at Singleton Local Court on Wednesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.