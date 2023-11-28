Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police allege man sexually assaulted woman before she escaped and ran

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated November 28 2023 - 8:05pm, first published 7:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 26-year-old man has been charged after an alleged sexual touching incident at Hunter Valley. File picture
A 26-year-old man has been charged after an alleged sexual touching incident at Hunter Valley. File picture

A MAN in his 20s has been arrested and charged after police allege he followed an 18-year-old woman and sexually assaulted her before she was able to escape and run home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help