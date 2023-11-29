Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Nurse who sexually attacked vulnerable patient banned from health

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
November 29 2023 - 4:00pm
Cameron Williamson worked as an Assistant In Nursing (AIN) at Tomaree Lodge. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Cameron Williamson worked as an Assistant In Nursing (AIN) at Tomaree Lodge. Picture by Peter Lorimer

A NURSE who took advantage of a vulnerable, non-verbal patient with a severe cognitive disability at Tomaree Lodge has been permanently banned from providing health services to the public either in a paid job or as a volunteer.

