Leading jockey's love of greyhounds

He sits atop the Sydney Jockey Premiership with the likes of James McDonald, Nash Rawiller, and Jason Collett residing on rungs below. But one day Tyler Schiller would love to be a trainer, not of horses, but greyhounds.
While the 25-year-old hopes life in the saddle will continue for many years to come, he has a real love of greyhounds. "My dad owned some and I definitely thought one day I'd be owning greyhounds," he said.
"I never thought I'd be training, but when I saw how much fun they are to train and what beautiful animals they are, I'd love to do it all myself one day. I know I'd never want to train racehorses but to train greyhounds I feel like it would be a different perspective. I think training and riding at the same time would be very difficult, but I think if I love it enough I will do it, and I can't wait for the challenge."
Tyler faced a major a challenge when he was 18 and in a car accident in Jerilderie. He was at the time about to have his first ride in a barrier trial for his master Phil Sweeney. His injuries were so bad doctors said his career was over before it began.
"It wasn't looking good there for 10 days in hospital and the road to recovery was a long one," he explained.
Tyler returned to his home in Young and began his nine months of rehabilitation. Enter greyhounds.
"I would walk some greyhounds with Gary Kimber, a local trainer. He and his wife Vicki, they're great people and I was very grateful that they let me in and let me be part of walking the greyhounds because I had always loved them, from when I was a young kid and it just really sparked my love for them again."
He worked hard to get back in the saddle and was indentured to Sydney trainer Mark Newnham where he won the Sydney Apprentices Title in 2021-22, a Group 1 aboard Mariamia in the Galaxy earlier this year, the $2 million Kosciuszko aboard Front Page, and the recent $1 million Hunter win with a brilliant ride aboard Coal Crusher. And now, he's atop the Jockey Premiership.
"I pinch myself most days. There's a lot of top jockeys in the jockeys' room at the moment and to be on top it's very surreal."
Along with fellow jockeys Zac Lloyd and Dylan Gibbons, they have purchased a broodbitch with plans to mate her with superstar sire Tommy Shelby when she comes on season in the coming months.
Newhaven Nellie, a Wentworth Park winner in her racing life, is now enjoying pet life and getting ready to become a mum.
"Nellie spends a lot of time in the house and on our bed. She's lazy but she's a great pet. We've got two Cavoodles and she wasn't too fond of them when we first got her, but it didn't take long, about three days and she was in there playing with them and now they're best friends. I just love greyhounds. They are amazing to watch race but they are such loving and affectionate pets as well."
But the big question, an Everest or a Million Dollar Chase? "I don't know what I'd pick. I'd love to own a Million Dollar Chase winner. I'd probably love to own an Everest winner too... but I'd also love to ride an Everest winner. It's a tough decision."
Perhaps then, an MDC winner on the Friday night, then an Everest winning rider on the Saturday afternoon?
"It would be a huge weekend. Something dreams are made of."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
