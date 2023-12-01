Newcastle Herald
Friday, 1 December 2023
Leading jockey's love of greyhounds

By Michael Cowley
December 1 2023 - 11:44am
Tyler Schiller (left) and Zac Lloyd have moved into greyhound ownership and are pictured with their broodbitch Newhaven Nellie. Photo Ross Schultz.
He sits atop the Sydney Jockey Premiership with the likes of James McDonald, Nash Rawiller, and Jason Collett residing on rungs below. But one day Tyler Schiller would love to be a trainer, not of horses, but greyhounds.

