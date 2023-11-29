Emily van Egmond keen for strong finish to 'huge year' in final assignment

It has been an history-making year for the Matildas, and Newcastle's Emily van Egmond says Australia's women's football team are planning to keep the good times coming during their final assignment of 2023.
The Matildas have been assembling in Vancouver since Monday for a two-match series with Canada.
"It's been a huge year," van Egmond said.
"It's been a successful year for us. It's been enjoyable, so to finish off the year strong would be the most ideal way."
The international friendlies are being used as vital preparation for Australia's final round of Olympic qualifiers in February.
It will be the first time the two sides have met since Australia kept alive their World Cup dream with a crucial and emphatic 4-0 rout of Canada, ending the Olympic champions' tournament in the process.
The Matildas went on to make their first ever semi-final appearance at a World Cup.
"It was a good game by us, a strong performance and hopefully we can take some of those positives into this two-game series against Canada," van Egmond said on Wednesday.
"They're a quality opposition and I've got no doubt they're going to come out firing."
Van Egmond, who has returned to her roots for a four-game guest stint with the Newcastle Jets in A-League Women since securing the National Women's Soccer League minor title with San Diego in the United States, has 137 caps for her country and will be one of the most experienced players in coach Tony Gustavsson's 23-player squad.
Adamstown Rosebud junior Clare Wheeler, who plays for Everton in Women's Super League, is also in the squad and will be eyeing more game time after strong performances in Perth last month included scoring her first international goal for the Matildas.
Superstar captain and striker Sam Kerr (foot) will miss the final two internationals of the year due to injury along with goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold (arm), defender Charlotte Grant (hamstring) and recently recalled striker Holly McNamara (knee).
Their absences open the door for the likes of 20-year-old Sarah Hunter, who has earned her first national senior call-up.
"It's a good opportunity for new faces to come in and experience the culture we have here within the national team," van Egmond said.
"Ultimately, it adds to our depth. The qualification is the short term for us. Paris is the goal, but just to build on the performance of the World Cup.
"We showcased that in Perth recently for the three-game series with the Olympic qualifications, and just working on a few things that can elevate the game for the Matildas. I think we're in a good place right now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.