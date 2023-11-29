Newcastle Heraldsport
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Sport/Football

Emily van Egmond keen for strong finish to 'huge year' in final assignment

By Renee Valentine
November 29 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle midfielder Emily van Egmond is in Vancouver for two friendly internationals against Olympic champions Canada. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Newcastle midfielder Emily van Egmond is in Vancouver for two friendly internationals against Olympic champions Canada. Picture by Peter Lorimer

It has been an history-making year for the Matildas, and Newcastle's Emily van Egmond says Australia's women's football team are planning to keep the good times coming during their final assignment of 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
Allen, Duggan named Eagles co-captains
Oscar Allen will jointly lead West Coast for the 2024 AFL season. (Gary Day/AAP PHOTOS)
Shayne Hope and Justin Chadwick
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.