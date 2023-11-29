Storm warnings for Hunter as NSW bombarded with heavy rain

SEVERE thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the Hunter on Wednesday afternoon as other parts of the state face torrential rain and torrid conditions.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued an alert about 3pm advising "unstable conditions" over NSW were likely to deliver heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hailstones in places.
The broader alert spanned from Moruya Heads, south of Canberra, through to Tenterfield in the north.
A strong wind warning is also in place for the Hunter coast, but the region has largely escaped the weather bombarding other areas of the state.
Parts of Australia's east coast have experienced more than 200mm of rain over the past two days as meteorologists expect another drenching.
Persistent heavy rain has drenched parts of south eastern Australia and is set to continue until Friday:
Between 9am AEDT Tuesday to 9am AEDT Wednesday, the heaviest rainfall totals recorded include:
* 231mm at Sassafras
* 227mm at Point Perpendicular
* 225mm at Mourya
* 225mm at Jervis Bay Airfield
* 216mm at Vincentia
* 206mm at Fishermans Repeater
* 45mm at Canberra Airport
* Widespread totals elsewhere between 100mm and 200mm
