Is he a hitman or a 'blow-in from Canberra' roped into Stockton murder plot?

"And also what's he doing still wearing hi vis work wear?" Mr Bickford said. "Why wouldn't he get changed before leaving for Heddon Greta and then onto Stockton, perhaps into something far less conspicuous than an orange fluorescent jumper together with the bright red hat. "I mean, he's the assassin. If he knows what he's about to go and do, what's he doing? Going and sitting inside the house, why wouldn't he just wait outside somewhere for his ride over to complete the mission. The prosecution case is that this is a premeditated assassination."