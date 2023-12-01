Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Nurse who stole patients' pills sick of 'getting hauled into office'

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
December 2 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane Elizabeth Massey was working at Raymond Terrace Garden Care at the time. Picture Google Maps
Jane Elizabeth Massey was working at Raymond Terrace Garden Care at the time. Picture Google Maps

AN AGED care nurse who stole medications for serious health conditions like cardiac, kidney and hypertension problems from dementia patients because she'd "had enough of getting hauled into the office" has had her registration suspended for six months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.