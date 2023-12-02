Bikers get ready to rev up and spread cheer for annual Newcastle Toy Run

THE Bikers for Kids' Newcastle Toy Run will return in its 46th year on Sunday to spread cheer and joy to families in need ahead of Christmas.
Thousands of motorcycles will depart dressed in a Retro theme, from Ballast Park, Stockton at 10am on December 3 as they make the journey to Connolly Park, Carrington.
Bikers for Kids' chairman Daryn Young said Christmas can be a stressful time of year for many people.
"Knowing we have the ability to help so many children throughout the Hunter region who are in need is an absolute rush," he said.
"It's why we keep doing what we are doing."
The fun starts at Carrington from 9am as the community prepares to greet the first set of riders around 10.30am.
There will be a donation point for unwrapped gifts, a showcase of thousands of decorated motorcycles, musical entertainment, market stalls and trade displays, free rides and amusements for the kids and plenty of food and drink options at Connolly Park.
There will also be official merchandise, the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal Collection and the annual Toy Run Motorcycle raffle prize draw.
The Bikers For Kids Newcastle Toy Run has contributed significantly to The Salvation Army Hunter Christmas Appeal with over $500,000 worth of toys and donations generated over four decades.
City of Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes was proud to support the toy run and congratulated Bikers For Kids' for their efforts in organising an important community event.
"It has become a much-loved addition to the Newcastle events calendar," she said.
"From the spectacle of seeing thousands of motorcycles make the journey together, to the joy of taking part in the festivities of the family fun day and the generosity it encourages within our community to donate gifts for those who otherwise might miss out at Christmas."
