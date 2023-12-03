Warning for boaties: Marine Rescue tows 20 vessels in a month

The Lake Macquarie arm of Marine Rescue was the organisation's busiest unit in the state for the eleventh month in a row.
Despite November being one of the more quiet months, the Lake Macquarie unit fielded 38 calls from help, including for one vessel that capsized, five which ran aground and 20 that had to be towed, usually due to an issue with the engine, battery or running out of fuel.
This year, the Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie has responded to 608 calls for help, the most in the state by far, with the second-placed Sydney team responding to 434.
Volunteers at the Swansea Heads radio operations centre have fielded more than 33,000 radio and telephone calls this year, including 2600 in November.
This year, the Lake Macquarie unit has rescued 127 people who were in a life-threatening situation and nearly 30 vessels have sunk or capsized.
Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie volunteer Garry Luxton said flat batteries and low fuel tanks (both with 47 call outs for the year), along with engine problems (213) were the most common reasons for calls for help.
"The boating season ahead is expected to be busy for our volunteers, and there are some important things that you should do before hitting the water," Mr Luxton said.
"Check your boat's condition and fuel, check the weather, check your safety equipment and radio, log on with Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie via VHF radio or the Marine Rescue NSW app, and wear your life jackets.
"We want you to enjoy the waterways and don't want you to become another statistic."
