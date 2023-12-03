Elderly man killed in Pacific Highway crash, police investigate

AN elderly man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway on the weekend.
Just after midday on Sunday December 3, emergency services were called to the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Cutler Drive, Wyong, following reports a Nissan and a Mitsubishi had collided.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the driver of the Nissan - an 87-year-old man - at the scene before he was taken to Gosford District Hospital. The man died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
The driver of the Mitsubishi - a 34-year-old man - was uninjured in the crash, according to NSW Police reports.
Tuggerah Lakes police established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
