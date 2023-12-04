Newcastle Herald
Monday, 4 December 2023
'He's a real talent': Jets rookie embraces late call-up for A-League debut

Renee Valentine
Renee Valentine
Updated December 4 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
Newcastle Jets rookie Justin Vidic, in his A-League debut, puts pressure on Melbourne City goalkeeper Jamie Young. Picture Getty Images
Newcastle Jets rookie Justin Vidic, in his A-League debut, puts pressure on Melbourne City goalkeeper Jamie Young. Picture Getty Images

Justin Vidic did himself no harm of a recall after some impressive moments, including the only shot on target for the Newcastle Jets, in an "unexpected" A-League debut on Sunday.

