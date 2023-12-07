Newcastle Herald
NJC hoping for stables funding win out of Rosehill mega deal

By Craig Kerry
December 7 2023 - 7:30pm
Geoff Barnett
OUTGOING Newcastle Jockey Club chairman Geoff Barnett hopes the proposed $5 billion deal to sell Rosehill racecourse to the NSW government will create a flow-on effect to secure funding for much-needed on-course stables at Broadmeadow.

