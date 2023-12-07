Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/Latest News

Nangar Jim tipped to clear trouble in Maitland Gold Cup final

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 7 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Joe McFadyen takes Nangar Jim, No.4, to the boxes for last week's heats. Picture by Redden Photo Video Race Images, GRNSW
Trainer Joe McFadyen takes Nangar Jim, No.4, to the boxes for last week's heats. Picture by Redden Photo Video Race Images, GRNSW

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen believes an outside draw should prove ideal for Nangar Jim if he can repeat his flying start in the group 2 Maitland Gold Cup (450 metres) on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.