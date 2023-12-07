Fiery crash ends police pursuit in New Lambton bushland

A POLICE pursuit through several suburbs of Newcastle has ended in flames, after the driver of an alleged stolen vehicle crashed into bushland at New Lambton.
Emergency services, including paramedics, police and NSW Fire and Rescue, were called to McCaffrey Drive about 11.30am Thursday December 7 to reports of a fire.
On arrival at the scene fire fighters found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, which had spread to surrounding bushland.
The driver was reportedly injured in the crash and was taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment.
Newcastle Herald understands the crash occurred during a pursuit where the driver was allegedly fleeing police. NSW Police has been contacted and is expected to release a public statement about the incident later today. The driver's condition is unknown at this stage.
