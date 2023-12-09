Activists call for ceasefire to Hamas-Israeli war with peaceful protest

COMMUNITY activists are calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to the Hamas-Israeli war, with large crowds expected to gather at Newcastle's Civic Park for a peaceful protest this weekend.
Palestine Action Group Newcastle (PAGN) member Madeleine Cutner said Sunday's demonstration aims to bring greater awareness to the Palestinian refugees arriving in Newcastle, and Australia, fleeing the conflict.
"Many are entering on temporary visas, resulting in limited government support including access to medical, financial and housing services," she said.
"Community members are encouraged to donate material aid and items of clothing, food and medical as a top priority for those seeking safety who have fled often with just the clothing on their back.
"The PAGN encourages Newcastle residents to support calls for a ceasefire through signing petitions, writing to their local MP, attending peaceful demonstrations, sharing social media posts and donating to reputable aid agencies."
The group is led by key organiser Jarrod Moore, who started PAGN after being inspired by Sydney's Palestinian Action Group and its founder Fahad Ali.
PAGN is now supported by more than 20 activists who volunteer their time to tirelessly raise awareness of the conflict in Palestine.
The first demonstration, held in November, saw more than 2000 people gather to show their support.
Ms Cutner said the group has one message, "we will not go away, we will continue to protest, we will continue to make noise until our government pays attention, listens to their people and the people of the world".
"Immediate, permanent ceasefire now for the people of Palestine," she said.
Sunday's demonstration will start at 1pm at Civic Park. Keynote speakers include University of Newcastle honorary professor of modern European history Dr Roger Marwick, representatives from the Greens and Labor parties, Indigenous, Jewish and refugee representatives and members of the Teachers Union.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.