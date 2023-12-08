Newcastle Herald
'Sucked in': judge sentences bikie's ex for role in violent invasion

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated December 8 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:56pm
Carley Joy Moon was sentenced in Newcastle District Court on Friday.
Carley Joy Moon was sentenced in Newcastle District Court on Friday.

A JUDGE has told the ex-girlfriend of a Nomads bikie gang enforcer Jason Bailey that she made a "stupid decision" to enter into a relationship with him, noting she herself said she should have picked up on the "red flags".

