'Sucked in': judge sentences bikie's ex for role in violent invasion

A JUDGE has told the ex-girlfriend of a Nomads bikie gang enforcer Jason Bailey that she made a "stupid decision" to enter into a relationship with him, noting she herself said she should have picked up on the "red flags".
Carley Joy Moon, 43, has been in custody for almost 16 months and won't be released on parole until at least May next year for her role as the getaway driver in a violent home invasion over a $20,000 drug debt dispute on March 8, last year.
In Newcastle District Court on Friday, Judge Roy Ellis said while women are generally superior to men, the only area where they sometimes fall short is when it comes to "picking blokes".
Judge Ellis read a statement from Moon to the court, which said, "I should have seen the signs before they happened, because of what I've been through before in my life, but he made me feel loved more than I'd ever been before - even if he also scared the shit out of me".
"Bearing in mind that I know who he is, what he is, there's no great surprise in any of that," Judge Ellis said.
"She gets sucked in, I think that's pretty clear, but at the same time having been a person who lived a law-abiding lifestyle she would have been well aware that this conduct was entirely inappropriate and she has to bear responsibility, and she has."
Moon previously pleaded guilty to a raft of charges including aggravated break and enter committing a serious indictable offence with people there after she drove co-accused Bailey and another man to a Laurel Street home at Edgeworth.
It's alleged the trio went to the house to take $20,000 Bailey believed he was owed because another club nominee refused to sell drugs for the Nomads anymore.
Once they arrived, it's alleged the two men entered the home where they found the girlfriend of the man they were looking for.
The woman was struck in the leg with a machete, suffering what Judge Ellis called a "significant injury".
In court on Friday, the Crown conceded it couldn't be established that Moon knew Bailey allegedly had a firearm with him or that anyone in the Edgeworth home would be wounded.
Moon also pleaded guilty to a number of firearm charges after police raided a self storage unit at Cardiff under her name and found an SKS rifle, luger pistol, batons, a machete and a box of Nomads clothing.
It's alleged Moon was asked by her then-boyfriend to transport a number of boxes which contained the weapons and clothing from an address at Toukley to the self-storage facility.
Judge Ellis said that while Moon had served a significant portion of the time she would need to serve, it was his view that she had not done sufficient time in custody.
"You need to be a little more circumspect about who you pick to share your life with as a partner - because the last one was not so dynamic," he said.
"Anyway, good luck to you."
Moon was given a 25 per cent discount for her guilty pleas in the local court and was handed an aggregate sentence of three years and six months dating from August 29, 2022 and expiring 28 February, 2026.
She was given a non-parole period of one year and nine months and Judge Ellis recommended she be released on parole on May 28, 2024 with supervision.
Bailey has pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges against him and will face court again next week.
