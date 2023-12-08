Testing the waters: Ocean baths full as re-opening nears

It's a welcome sight and one not seen for quite a while: the Newcastle Ocean Baths full of water.
The pool was full to the brim on December 8 as testing and commissioning of the newly installed pump system continues at the iconic site.
While the scene would have swimmers ready to put their togs on to cool off from the hot weather, the visible water will be drained for finishing touches to be applied, before the pool is re-filled ahead of swimming restarting.
Works have been ongoing to upgrade the 100-year-old baths since March 2022. An open date for the much-loved swimming spot is yet to be confirmed.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.