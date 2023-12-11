Charges laid after shot fired at dog in Central Coast robbery

A man has appeared in court following an alleged aggravated robbery in which a shot was fired at a dog on the Central Coast.
About 11.10pm on Sunday, December 10, police were called to Wilfred Barret Drive, The Entrance North, following reports of an aggravated robbery.
At the scene, police were told that a man and woman, both aged in their 60s, were asleep inside a motor home when two unknown people entered the vehicle.
Police will allege in court that one of the unknown people, armed with a firearm, demanded money before stealing a wallet and firing a shot towards a dog.
Police said the pair fled and officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District attended the scene and commenced an investigation.
The dog suffered a facial wound, however, the injury was believed to be non life-threatening.
Following a patrol of the area, police stopped a 33-year-old man.
A subsequent search of the man allegedly revealed a shortened air rifle, cash, and an amount of methamphetamine and cannabis.
The man was arrested before being taken to Wyong Police Station where he was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug, robbery while armed with dangerous weapon, fire firearm manner likely injure persons/property, possess shortened firearm (not pistol) without authority.
He appeared at Wyong Local Court on Monday, December 11, where he was formally refused bail to appear before the same court on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.
As inquiries continue, police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
