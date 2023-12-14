Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Abrupt closure of Myuna Bay centre still doesn't make much sense

By Kay Fraser, Madeline Bishop & Jason Pauling
December 15 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abrupt closure of Myuna Bay centre still doesn't make much sense
Abrupt closure of Myuna Bay centre still doesn't make much sense

The closure of Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre on a Friday in 2019 was as dramatic as it was sudden. More than 100 waterskiiers halfway through an international competition were told to leave within hours as the centre was locked down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.