Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Football

The Lowedown: Tough ask for Newcastle Jets in Adelaide

By David Lowe
December 21 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle salvaged a point from last week's home clash with Perth. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle salvaged a point from last week's home clash with Perth. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Round nine of the A-League marks one third of the competition being completed , and commenced last night with the clash between Brisbane Roar and an improving Central Coast Mariners side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.