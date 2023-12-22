Zane Tetevano all-but signed, sealed, delivered at Wyong Roos for 2024

WYONG captain-coach Mitch Williams says Zane Tetevano has "agreed to terms" and "should be wearing green and gold" in Newcastle Rugby League's first-grade competition next year.
While still awaiting an official signature from the former NRL, English Super League and international player, Williams revealed the Roos have lodged paperwork with Tetevano's most recent club Leeds.
Tetevano has continued to join the Central Coast side for pre-season training in recent weeks.
"He's agreed to terms and we've lodged official paperwork for a transfer from Leeds," Williams told the Newcastle Herald on Friday.
"So I'm 99 percent sure he'll be with us, but there's still a few things getting cleared up.
"He should be wearing green and gold next year, but I try not to get too far ahead of myself with these types of signings."
Williams was hopeful a deal would be finalised before the end of 2023, but on the eve of Christmas admits "Santa has been good to me this year".
The versatile forward, a premiership winner at the Roosters and World Cup representative who turned 33 last month, suffered a stroke this year but eventually recovered to line up with Cook Islands in October as part of the Pacific Championships.
New Zealand-born Tetevano started his NRL career at the Knights, making 29 appearances between 2011 and 2014.
He's previously played NSW Cup at Wyong.
The Roos broke up after Saturday's session and resume training on January 9.
Wyong have been drawn against Rip Taylor-prepared Kurri Kurri in a season-opening Magic Round at No.2 Sportsground on April 13, meaning Tetevano could face high-profile Bulldogs recruit Blake Ferguson.
