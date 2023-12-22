Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government
Updated

Sonia Hornery hits back at claims about her letter-writing friend

Updated December 22 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath and Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery. File pictures
City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath and Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery. File pictures

Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery has hit back at comments from the City of Newcastle CEO about her friend's letters to the editor, saying Jeremy Bath "is scraping the bottom of the barrel".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.