A-League Women: Newcastle Jets go down 2-0 in Wellington

Goals late in the first-half from imports Mariana Speckmaier and Hope Breslin proved the difference as Wellington downed the Newcastle Jets 2-0 in round nine of the A-League Women on Saturday at Sky Stadium.
Taking on Phoenix for the first time in New Zealand, the Jets women's side went into the match on a high after a 4-2 win over Western United lifted them to sixth spot on 10 points.
Wellington, who had lost all three clashes with Newcastle in the league, were fourth on 13 points.
Newcastle started brightly and forced saves from keeper Rylee Foster with strikes from Cassidy Davis (eighth minute), Sophie Hoban (17th) and Libby Copus Brown (30th).
Phoenix, though, also threatened with Michaela Foster hitting the crossbar with a corner in the 21st minute and Jets keeper Izzy Nino making a crucial touch in the 28th to deny them at a goalmouth scramble.
Wellington struck soon after when Josie Wilson fouled American Hope Breslin just inside the top of the penalty area.
Venezuelan international Mariana Speckmaier stepped up to take the penalty and buried the chance in the 34th minute.
Speckmaier turned provider for Breslin five minutes later, beating two defenders down the left before her cutback from the byline found the American who shot into an open goal.
The second half was an arm wrestle with few clear-cut chances. The Jets went closest to pulling one back when Copus-Brown's back-post header was stopped by a diving Foster in the 71st minute.
Jets coach Gary van Egmond made three changes to his starting line-up from the home win over Western United. His daughter, Emily, finished her four-game guest stint against United, while Emma Dundas and Lara Gooch were outs in Wellington. In were Swiss import Lorena Baumann on the left wing, Copus-Brown in midfield and MelindaJ Barbieri.up top.
