A-League Women: Newcastle Jets go down 2-0 in Wellington

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated December 23 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:30pm
Jets keeper Izzy Nino.
Goals late in the first-half from imports Mariana Speckmaier and Hope Breslin proved the difference as Wellington downed the Newcastle Jets 2-0 in round nine of the A-League Women on Saturday at Sky Stadium.

